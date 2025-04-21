PM Modi Champions Holistic Development and Civil Service Reforms for Future India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the 17th Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, stressed the pivotal role that India's civil servants play in realizing the nation's developmental aspirations. He detailed the successes of the last decade, which have laid the groundwork for a 'developed India.'

In his address, Modi highlighted the importance of embracing reforms and technology to enhance governance and bridge the gap between government and citizens. He called for a holistic development approach, ensuring inclusive progress with aims to make India the world's third-largest economy. Initiatives including energy security, clean energy, and advancements in various sectors were emphasized.

The Prime Minister urged civil servants to adapt to rapid global changes and prepare for future challenges. He expressed trust in their ability to uphold principles like integrity and innovation, essential for national progress. Modi concluded by rallying for reforms in infrastructure, internal security, and social welfare, advocating for dynamic civil service capable of leading India towards its 2047 goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)