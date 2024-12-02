Record-Breaking Placement Day at IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur announced a successful start to its 2024-25 placement session, recording over 750 job offers on the first day. The placement drive, having begun on Sunday, attracted top companies in sectors like software, analytics, finance, and engineering, alongside nine international offers.

The institute celebrated the achievement amidst a slow recruitment season, noting that 11 students secured packages exceeding Rs 1 crore, with the highest reaching Rs 2.14 crore. Industry giants such as Google, Apple, and Microsoft were part of the recruiting companies present.

Director Professor V K Tewari highlighted the institution's excellence in preparing leaders, while CDC Chairperson Professor Rajib Maity emphasized strategic collaborations with a diverse array of companies. The placements featured hybrid interviews, with many representatives visiting the Paschim Medinipur campus in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)