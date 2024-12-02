Left Menu

Record-Breaking Placement Day at IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur's placement session began with over 750 offers, including nine international ones. Notable sectors were software, finance, and engineering. Packages exceeded Rs 1 crore for some, with the highest at Rs 2.14 crore. Major companies like Google and Apple participated in the event.

Updated: 02-12-2024 18:30 IST
Record-Breaking Placement Day at IIT Kharagpur
IIT Kharagpur announced a successful start to its 2024-25 placement session, recording over 750 job offers on the first day. The placement drive, having begun on Sunday, attracted top companies in sectors like software, analytics, finance, and engineering, alongside nine international offers.

The institute celebrated the achievement amidst a slow recruitment season, noting that 11 students secured packages exceeding Rs 1 crore, with the highest reaching Rs 2.14 crore. Industry giants such as Google, Apple, and Microsoft were part of the recruiting companies present.

Director Professor V K Tewari highlighted the institution's excellence in preparing leaders, while CDC Chairperson Professor Rajib Maity emphasized strategic collaborations with a diverse array of companies. The placements featured hybrid interviews, with many representatives visiting the Paschim Medinipur campus in West Bengal.

