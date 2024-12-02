Left Menu

Avadh Ojha Joins AAP: Education Focus at the Forefront

Avadh Ojha, a well-known civil services coach and motivational speaker, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party. Aligning with the party's educational ideology, Ojha aspires to contribute significantly to the education sector through politics. AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia welcomed his entry, highlighting his potential impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:33 IST
Avadh Ojha Joins AAP: Education Focus at the Forefront
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned for his role in the realm of civil services coaching, Avadh Ojha officially joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday, as confirmed in a gathering that included party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

Ojha expressed his alignment with AAP's educational initiatives, marking development in the education sector as his prime goal. Reiterating the importance of education as fundamental to societal and national progress, Ojha conveyed his gratitude towards Kejriwal and Sisodia for the political platform to further his educational objectives.

Arvind Kejriwal praised Ojha's entry into the party, emphasizing its prospects for strengthening the national educational framework. Manish Sisodia noted the transformative influence Ojha has imparted to countless youths, celebrating the day as a milestone for education in politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024