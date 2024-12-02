Avadh Ojha Joins AAP: Education Focus at the Forefront

Renowned for his role in the realm of civil services coaching, Avadh Ojha officially joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday, as confirmed in a gathering that included party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

Ojha expressed his alignment with AAP's educational initiatives, marking development in the education sector as his prime goal. Reiterating the importance of education as fundamental to societal and national progress, Ojha conveyed his gratitude towards Kejriwal and Sisodia for the political platform to further his educational objectives.

Arvind Kejriwal praised Ojha's entry into the party, emphasizing its prospects for strengthening the national educational framework. Manish Sisodia noted the transformative influence Ojha has imparted to countless youths, celebrating the day as a milestone for education in politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)