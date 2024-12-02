Left Menu

IIT Kharagpur Placement Surge: Over 800 Offers in Just Two Days

In just two days, students at IIT Kharagpur received over 800 job offers during their 2024-25 placement session. Offers mainly came from software, analytics, banking, and engineering sectors. Despite a slow placement season, the highest salary package hit Rs 2.14 crore. International offers totaled 13.

Updated: 02-12-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:37 IST
Students from IIT Kharagpur received over 800 job offers within the first two days of their 2024-25 placement session, according to a statement from the prestigious institution on Monday.

The session, which began on Sunday, attracted significant interest from companies in sectors such as software, analytics, finance, and core engineering. By 6 p.m. on Monday, 13 international offers were already on the table.

Highlighting the success, 11 students secured compensation packages exceeding Rs 1 crore, with the highest package reaching Rs 2.14 crore. Notable participating companies included industry giants like Apple, Google, Microsoft, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

