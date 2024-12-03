The Digital Revolution in Examinations: A New Horizon in EdTech

In a major shift over the past two decades, the process of conducting examinations has been fundamentally transformed by advancements in technology. Leading the charge are traditional pen-and-paper methods, which have given way to tech-driven examination processes that emphasize security, fairness, transparency, and scalability.

Instrumental in this evolution are major EdTech players like EduTest Solutions and TCS iON. EduTest, for instance, has developed EVALUATE, a state-of-the-art platform for conducting secure and scalable assessments, now indispensable to modern examination systems. Meanwhile, TCS iON, part of Tata Consultancy Services, has scaled assessment capabilities to serve millions, setting new benchmarks for large-scale exams.

Despite the remarkable progress, challenges such as the digital divide and data security remain. Continuous collaboration among government bodies, educational institutions, and EdTech companies is essential to creating inclusive examination systems while leveraging technology's potential for future advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)