Inspiring Young Leaders: Assam's Push for 'Viksit Bharat'

In a bid to inspire youth involvement in political dialogue, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya convened discussions with higher education heads to encourage student participation in the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.'

Set for January 11-12 in Delhi, the event is designed to engage non-political individuals, offering challenges like quizzes, essay writing, and vision deck creation.

Governor Acharya calls on institutions to organize workshops and campaigns, emphasizing that high-participation institutions will receive acknowledgment from the Raj Bhavan.

