Inspiring Young Leaders: Assam's Push for 'Viksit Bharat'

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya met with heads of higher educational institutions to boost student participation in the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.' The dialogue aims to engage non-political young leaders and includes a challenge featuring quizzes, essays, and vision deck development. Institutions with high participation will be recognized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to inspire youth involvement in political dialogue, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya convened discussions with higher education heads to encourage student participation in the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.'

Set for January 11-12 in Delhi, the event is designed to engage non-political individuals, offering challenges like quizzes, essay writing, and vision deck creation.

Governor Acharya calls on institutions to organize workshops and campaigns, emphasizing that high-participation institutions will receive acknowledgment from the Raj Bhavan.

