Peru's Political Turmoil: Even Former President Humala Isn't Spared

Nadine Heredia, wife of ex-Peruvian President Ollanta Humala, is seeking asylum in Brazil following a 15-year sentence for money laundering. After the couple's conviction for accepting bribes from Odebrecht, Humala is now jailed. He is the fourth former Peruvian leader implicated in the scandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 02:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 02:55 IST
Nadine Heredia, the wife of former Peruvian President Ollanta Humala, arrived in Brazil seeking asylum after being sentenced to 15 years for money laundering. Her husband, now imprisoned, also received the same sentence as part of the Odebrecht scandal.

The couple's conviction stems from allegations of receiving illicit funds from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, a company embroiled in a widespread corruption case involving multiple Latin American politicians. Humala is being held in a facility designed for former leaders, alongside two other ex-Peruvian presidents.

Heredia's arrival in Brazil, facilitated by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration, allows her to apply for asylum while awaiting cancer treatment. In recent years, Brazil has become a destination for numerous asylum seekers under similar circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

