Strengthening Ties: U.S. and Indonesia Discuss Tariffs and Defense

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono discussed enhancing defense and security cooperation, focusing on freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. They also addressed trade issues, including reciprocal tariffs and Indonesia's ongoing economic reforms to ensure a balanced trade relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 02:46 IST
Marco Rubio

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in talks with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono to discuss the enhancement of bilateral defense and security cooperation. Key areas of focus included ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, adhering to international law.

Additionally, the discussions addressed the U.S.'s reciprocal tariffs on Indonesia. Secretary Rubio commended Indonesia for its initiatives aimed at implementing economic reforms that pave the way for a fair and balanced trade relationship.

The meeting marks a step forward in strengthening the ties between the U.S. and Indonesia, particularly in defense, security, and trade sectors. Both nations are working towards mutually beneficial agreements that support regional stability and economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

