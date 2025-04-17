Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Trump's Trade Turbulence

The global trade war, fueled by Donald Trump's policies, continues to affect various industries and exerts pressure on U.S. stock markets. Over recent weeks, erratic trade decisions have caused significant volatility, particularly impacting tech stocks.

Major tech companies are warning of financial hits due to disruptions in the global supply chain. For example, Nvidia has noted a $5.5 billion accounting charge linked to AI chip export curbs. Additionally, the trade war's repercussions are surfacing in consumer sentiment and business outlooks, with industry leaders voicing concerns over ambiguous U.S. trade policies.

As negotiations with nations like Japan aim to resolve tariff tensions, the market hesitates. Uncertainty in trade relations with the EU, Canada, and others further stalls business ventures. The federal reserve assesses the economic slowdown, acknowledging tariff threats to inflation objectives while consumer spending shows early signs of distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)