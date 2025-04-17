Left Menu

Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Trump's Trade Turbulence

The ongoing global trade war initiated by Donald Trump is influencing multiple industries, impacting U.S. stock markets, especially tech stocks. Companies are wary due to erratic trade policies. While some nations are in talks for resolutions, uncertainty remains high, affecting spending plans and economic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 03:00 IST
Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Trump's Trade Turbulence
Donald Trump

The global trade war, fueled by Donald Trump's policies, continues to affect various industries and exerts pressure on U.S. stock markets. Over recent weeks, erratic trade decisions have caused significant volatility, particularly impacting tech stocks.

Major tech companies are warning of financial hits due to disruptions in the global supply chain. For example, Nvidia has noted a $5.5 billion accounting charge linked to AI chip export curbs. Additionally, the trade war's repercussions are surfacing in consumer sentiment and business outlooks, with industry leaders voicing concerns over ambiguous U.S. trade policies.

As negotiations with nations like Japan aim to resolve tariff tensions, the market hesitates. Uncertainty in trade relations with the EU, Canada, and others further stalls business ventures. The federal reserve assesses the economic slowdown, acknowledging tariff threats to inflation objectives while consumer spending shows early signs of distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025