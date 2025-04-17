U.S. Sanctions Target Chinese Refinery Over Iranian Oil Purchases

In a significant move, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on a Chinese refinery accused of buying over $1 billion worth of Iranian oil, a financial stream purportedly aiding Tehran's government and militant groups.

Located in China's Shandong province, the refinery allegedly received numerous shipments from Iran, facilitated by entities linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard, according to U.S. officials. Sanctions have been extended to several involved companies and vessels as part of this crackdown.

This initiative is part of broader U.S. efforts to curtail Iran's oil trade and revenue, which allegedly supports militant factions like Yemen's Houthis and Hezbollah. The new sanctions coincide with upcoming U.S.-Iran nuclear discussions, prompting criticism from Chinese diplomats.

(With inputs from agencies.)