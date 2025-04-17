U.S. Sanctions Target Chinese Refinery Over Iranian Oil Purchases
The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned a Chinese refinery, accusing it of buying over $1 billion in Iranian oil. The sanctions aim to disrupt Iran's oil revenues, which supposedly fund militant groups. The measures come amid ongoing U.S.-Iran nuclear discussions, causing friction with China.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant move, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on a Chinese refinery accused of buying over $1 billion worth of Iranian oil, a financial stream purportedly aiding Tehran's government and militant groups.
Located in China's Shandong province, the refinery allegedly received numerous shipments from Iran, facilitated by entities linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard, according to U.S. officials. Sanctions have been extended to several involved companies and vessels as part of this crackdown.
This initiative is part of broader U.S. efforts to curtail Iran's oil trade and revenue, which allegedly supports militant factions like Yemen's Houthis and Hezbollah. The new sanctions coincide with upcoming U.S.-Iran nuclear discussions, prompting criticism from Chinese diplomats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legal Tensions: Top Law Firms Striking Deals with Trump Administration
Federal judge orders Trump administration to restore legal aid to migrant children who travelled alone to US, reports AP.
India in touch with Trump Administration on trade issues, expect to take them forward in coming days: Govt.
India in touch with Trump Administration on trade issues, expect to take them forward in coming days: Govt.
India's Pharma Triumph: Trump Administration Waives Tariffs