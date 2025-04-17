Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Target Chinese Refinery Over Iranian Oil Purchases

The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned a Chinese refinery, accusing it of buying over $1 billion in Iranian oil. The sanctions aim to disrupt Iran's oil revenues, which supposedly fund militant groups. The measures come amid ongoing U.S.-Iran nuclear discussions, causing friction with China.

In a significant move, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on a Chinese refinery accused of buying over $1 billion worth of Iranian oil, a financial stream purportedly aiding Tehran's government and militant groups.

Located in China's Shandong province, the refinery allegedly received numerous shipments from Iran, facilitated by entities linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard, according to U.S. officials. Sanctions have been extended to several involved companies and vessels as part of this crackdown.

This initiative is part of broader U.S. efforts to curtail Iran's oil trade and revenue, which allegedly supports militant factions like Yemen's Houthis and Hezbollah. The new sanctions coincide with upcoming U.S.-Iran nuclear discussions, prompting criticism from Chinese diplomats.

