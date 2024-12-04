Left Menu

IBSAT 2024: Your Gateway to a Premier MBA Program

ICFAI Business School announces the IBSAT 2024 exam deadline as December 18, 2024. This remote test offers scholarships to top performers and waivers for those with valid scores from other exams. IBS boasts a strong placement record, with impressive alumni networks and industry-oriented programs.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) has set December 18, 2024, as the final date for submitting IBSAT 2024 applications, an essential MBA entrance exam in India. The exam, scheduled for December 28 and 29, 2024, can be taken from home and features sections that mirror those of the CAT test.

With an application fee of ₹1,800, IBSAT presents a unique opportunity as there is no negative marking. Scholarships of ₹2 lakh are available for the top 500 rankers, coming from a ₹10 crore pool, significantly lowering the financial barriers for aspirants pursuing MBA/PGPM programs.

Notably, IBS distinguishes itself with a placement rate exceeding 95%, supported by robust programs and connections with over 750 corporates. The ecosystem further benefits from an expansive alumni network, enhancing career opportunities for graduates across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

