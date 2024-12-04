Mehbooba Mufti Urges Return of PG Course Reservation Order in J&K

In a recent statement, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti urged the government of Jammu and Kashmir to bring back an important order related to reservations in postgraduate courses under the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) system.

Mufti emphasized the necessity of reinstating SRO 49 from 2018, a directive she approved while serving as chief minister, to ensure accessibility to super-specialty medical courses for the youth of J&K. The order initially set a 75% open merit quota, reserving 25% for underprivileged groups.

Presently, the lieutenant governor's administration has adjusted the policy, drastically reducing the open merit seats to 30%, stirring discontent among postgraduate aspirants. This reserve-heavy policy exacerbates the pressure on J&K youth, already challenged by years of socio-political unrest. "Their future hangs in balance," Mufti remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)