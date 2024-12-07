A New Navodaya Vidyalaya Comes to Thane: A Gateway to Quality Education

A new Navodaya Vidyalaya is set to be established in Thane district, according to BJP MP Hemant Sawra's announcement on Saturday.

The Union government recently sanctioned 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas nationwide, marking the first of its kind for Thane, as stated by Sawra, representative of the Palghar constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Sawra, who had advocated for a Navodaya Vidyalaya in Thane, emphasized that these residential schools offer quality education to talented students, especially those from rural and economically disadvantaged areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)