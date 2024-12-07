Left Menu

A New Navodaya Vidyalaya Comes to Thane: A Gateway to Quality Education

A new Navodaya Vidyalaya will soon be established in Thane district, as informed by BJP MP Hemant Sawra. The Union government has approved 28 new schools nationwide, including Thane's first, aimed at delivering quality education to students in rural and economically backward areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:53 IST
A New Navodaya Vidyalaya Comes to Thane: A Gateway to Quality Education
  • Country:
  • India

A new Navodaya Vidyalaya is set to be established in Thane district, according to BJP MP Hemant Sawra's announcement on Saturday.

The Union government recently sanctioned 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas nationwide, marking the first of its kind for Thane, as stated by Sawra, representative of the Palghar constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Sawra, who had advocated for a Navodaya Vidyalaya in Thane, emphasized that these residential schools offer quality education to talented students, especially those from rural and economically disadvantaged areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024