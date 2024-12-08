IIT Kharagpur Resolves Faculty Disciplinary Cases Amidst Allegations of Nepotism
IIT Kharagpur resolved disciplinary cases against 18 of its professors who apologized for their conduct. Initially, 85 professors received showcause notices, with 62 warned against future violations. The issue stemmed from allegations of nepotism, which the institute denied, prompting criticism from academic associations.
IIT Kharagpur announced on Sunday that it has resolved disciplinary proceedings against 18 professors by accepting their apologies, leading to the condonation of their cases.
The issue began when 85 faculty members were showcaused, and of those who responded to the notices, none faced further action, although the institute retains legal rights in the matter. Sixty-two professors were urged to avoid future violations of institutional rules.
The controversy originated with allegations of nepotism in faculty recruitment, a claim denied by IIT Kharagpur. Support for the professors came from academic bodies, including VBUFA and JUTA, who criticized the institution for its handling of the situation.
