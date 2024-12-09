Bridging Educational Gaps: New DIET Inauguration in Manipur

Manipur's Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh, virtually inaugurated the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) building in Kasom Khullen, Kamjong district, on Monday. The ceremony underscored the state's commitment to advancing education infrastructures.

Singh emphasized the government's dedication to inclusive development, highlighting initiatives such as the 'Go to Hills Mission,' aimed at equalizing development in Manipur since 2017. The newly constructed DIET building cost Rs 5.61 crore, illustrating the education sector's priority despite financial hurdles.

Education Minister Th. Basanta Kumar announced the approval for DIET centers in every district, with nine currently functional and four newly constructed. Singh noted reduced travel times from Imphal to Kasom Khullen and addressed issues related to staffing and facilities at DIET centers across the state.

