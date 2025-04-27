Left Menu

Resignation Demand and Scandal Cloud: Opposition Leader Hits Out at Kerala's Governance

VD Satheesan, Kerala's Leader of Opposition, called for the resignation of K M Abraham, following a court directive for a CBI probe into alleged disproportionate wealth. He criticized the state government's financial management and accused the Chief Minister's daughter of being involved in a payment scam.

Updated: 27-04-2025 14:05 IST
The Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, VD Satheesan, has demanded the immediate resignation of K M Abraham, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister. This follows a Kerala High Court directive for a CBI investigation into alleged disproportionate earnings by Abraham. Satheesan expressed shame over Abraham's continued tenure amidst serious allegations.

During a press conference in North Paravur, Satheesan highlighted the court's identification of evidence suggesting Abraham amassed wealth beyond his known income sources. The court also criticized the Vigilance Department under the Chief Minister for allegedly protecting him, prompting the CBI probe.

Satheesan also slammed the financial mismanagement by the current administration, pointing to a rising state debt alongside allegations against the Chief Minister's daughter in a payment scandal. He noted the state's lavish spending amid financial crises and criticized efforts to strengthen political ties with the BJP.

