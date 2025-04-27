Exciting Title Race at Zurich Classic: Teams Battle for PGA Tour Glory
Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai remain in contention after a strong third round of 8-under 64 in the Zurich Classic, trailing leaders Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin. Despite missed cuts by some, the competition heard promising performances, including McIlroy's remarkable eagle. Key players pursue their first title as the finale looms.
Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai delivered a commendable performance during the third round of the Zurich Classic, posting an 8-under 64 to secure a tie for 14th place.
The duo is 20-under overall, trailing leaders Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin by seven shots as they aim for their first PGA Tour victory.
Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy made waves with an incredible 30-foot eagle putt, showcasing the tournament's high stakes and fierce competition heading into the final round.
