Exciting Title Race at Zurich Classic: Teams Battle for PGA Tour Glory

Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai delivered a commendable performance during the third round of the Zurich Classic, posting an 8-under 64 to secure a tie for 14th place.

The duo is 20-under overall, trailing leaders Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin by seven shots as they aim for their first PGA Tour victory.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy made waves with an incredible 30-foot eagle putt, showcasing the tournament's high stakes and fierce competition heading into the final round.

