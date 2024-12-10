Manipal University Jaipur Celebrates Online Graduates at Third Convocation

Manipal University Jaipur celebrated a significant milestone as it held the third convocation for its online students on December 7, 2024. A total of 4,015 students, who completed postgraduate and undergraduate programs such as MBA, MCA, MCom, and other disciplines through a fully online platform, were honored during the event.

Held at the university's campus in Jaipur, the convocation event was graced by prominent figures, including Dr. N N Sharma, President of Manipal University Jaipur, and Chief Guest Mr. Anil Vohra, Managing Director of Accenture, among others. The event marked the fruition of efforts launched in 2021, reflecting on the university's commitment to accessible, affordable education.

President Dr. N N Sharma expressed his pride in the 78,000 students who have enrolled in the university's online programs, acknowledging the global reach with over 6,000 international students. The convocation underscored the university's future plans to expand its offerings with new, innovative certification programs aimed at further supporting students' professional endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)