India's Rising Employability: A Decade of Talent Transformation

As global demand for skilled professionals escalates, the employability of Indian graduates has risen to 54.81%, as detailed in the Wheebox ETS India Skills Report 2025. This marks a notable increase from 51.25% previously reported.

Driving this upswing is India's strategic focus on emerging technologies and skills training, positioning the nation as a leader in global talent mobility. The report highlights advancements in fields such as artificial intelligence and green energy, paving the way for new job opportunities.

India's efforts are bolstered by national initiatives like the National Education Policy and the Skill India Mission, aimed at equipping its vast talent pool for a rapidly evolving global economy. Industries across IT, engineering, finance, and more are growing, creating pathways for international talent contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)