IRS Faces Major Workforce Cut: A Radical Restructuring Under Trump's Directive

In a sweeping move reflective of President Donald Trump's administration's push for federal downsizing, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is poised to cut approximately 6,700 jobs. This decision, according to an anonymous insider, represents around 7% of the IRS workforce, a considerable reduction amid the critical tax-filing period.

Elon Musk, a key Trump donor, champions this initiative, targeting employees hired during former President Joe Biden's leadership. The cuts mainly involve those in their probationary periods with fewer job protections, in line with Republican criticisms against what they perceive as an overextended federal workforce.

The White House remains tight-lipped about the broader implications on the civil-service workforce. Meanwhile, the initiatives aimed at slashing government budgets have stirred Democratic accusations of overreach, threatening essential programs vital to American families.

(With inputs from agencies.)