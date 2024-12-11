NLSIU Launches New BA Programme with Professional Edge

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), famed for its groundbreaking five-year BA LLB degree, is now launching a novel three-year BA (Honours) course, commencing in July 2025. The program is designed to adapt to contemporary educational and professional landscapes, featuring a robust social sciences and humanities curriculum.

In a statement at the program's launch, Vice Chancellor Sudhir Krishnaswamy highlighted the degree's unique position as a terminal qualification, reflecting the university's extensive experience in legal education. Emphasizing its professional orientation, he remarked on the program's integration of practical courses in cutting-edge fields.

The intake for the 2025 academic year is limited to 60 students, adhering to a selective admissions process through the NLSAT-BA exam. With applications beginning in January, the program promises a comprehensive education, including internships and research opportunities in its optional fourth year.

(With inputs from agencies.)