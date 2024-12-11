NLSIU Launches New BA Programme with Professional Edge
The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) is introducing a three-year BA (Honours) course, with an optional fourth year, starting in 2025. The program integrates social sciences with professional orientation, emphasizing practical skills in fields like AI, entrepreneurship, and digital journalism.
The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), famed for its groundbreaking five-year BA LLB degree, is now launching a novel three-year BA (Honours) course, commencing in July 2025. The program is designed to adapt to contemporary educational and professional landscapes, featuring a robust social sciences and humanities curriculum.
In a statement at the program's launch, Vice Chancellor Sudhir Krishnaswamy highlighted the degree's unique position as a terminal qualification, reflecting the university's extensive experience in legal education. Emphasizing its professional orientation, he remarked on the program's integration of practical courses in cutting-edge fields.
The intake for the 2025 academic year is limited to 60 students, adhering to a selective admissions process through the NLSAT-BA exam. With applications beginning in January, the program promises a comprehensive education, including internships and research opportunities in its optional fourth year.
