Kenro Capital's $40 Million Leap into Education

Kenro Capital announces its inaugural investment of $40 million in K12 Techno Services, the parent company of Orchids International Schools. The investment will support the education firm's expansion and provide liquidity for stakeholders. K12 aims to grow its school count and achieve significant revenue growth in the coming year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bold strategic move, Kenro Capital has announced a significant investment of $40 million into K12 Techno Services, the venture's first major financial foray. The investment aims to support K12's ambitious expansion plans and provide essential liquidity for its stakeholders.

Piyush Gupta, founder and Managing Partner of Kenro Capital, revealed that the funds would facilitate the purchase of equity from a large investor, liquidate stocks held by employees, and promote growth at K12. Kenro Capital recently launched its maiden fund, targeting mature startups with proven profitability and monetization strategies.

K12 Techno Services, the owner of Orchids International Schools and Eduvate, plans substantial expansion, including adding 8-12 Orchids Schools annually and significantly increasing Eduvate's reach. K12's revenue goal is set to surpass Rs 500 crore this year, signaling robust growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

