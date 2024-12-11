Kenro Capital's $40 Million Leap into Education

In a bold strategic move, Kenro Capital has announced a significant investment of $40 million into K12 Techno Services, the venture's first major financial foray. The investment aims to support K12's ambitious expansion plans and provide essential liquidity for its stakeholders.

Piyush Gupta, founder and Managing Partner of Kenro Capital, revealed that the funds would facilitate the purchase of equity from a large investor, liquidate stocks held by employees, and promote growth at K12. Kenro Capital recently launched its maiden fund, targeting mature startups with proven profitability and monetization strategies.

K12 Techno Services, the owner of Orchids International Schools and Eduvate, plans substantial expansion, including adding 8-12 Orchids Schools annually and significantly increasing Eduvate's reach. K12's revenue goal is set to surpass Rs 500 crore this year, signaling robust growth.

