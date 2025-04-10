Market Turmoil Amid Rising Tariff Tensions

On Thursday, Wall Street's major indexes plummeted as fears over the economic impact of high tariffs resurfaced. This decline marked a stark contrast to Wednesday's gains following President Trump's temporary tariff relief announcement.

The market's renewed sell-off followed the implementation of new tariffs on key trading partners, including increased levies on Chinese imports. Despite a 90-day pause on some reciprocal tariffs, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq experienced significant losses, reflecting heightened investor anxiety.

Market experts express concerns over the long-term impact of these tariffs, particularly on U.S.-China relations. The uncertain economic landscape continues to fuel market volatility, with many investors wary of further instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)