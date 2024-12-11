Left Menu

Assam's 12 Days of Development: Transforming Education and Empowering Families

Assam's Chief Minister launched a 12-day state-wide initiative to distribute financial aid and scholarships, impacting nearly 12 lakh families. The programme includes various educational schemes to recognize meritorious students and attempts to boost the state's educational infrastructure and support disaster-affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:12 IST
Assam's 12 Days of Development: Transforming Education and Empowering Families
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma initiated a 12-day state-wide effort, aiming to distribute grants, assistance, and scholarships to nearly 12 lakh families. This ambitious programme is set to significantly support various societal sections across the state.

The launch day witnessed the distribution of scooters, cash prizes, and bicycles in Guwahati and Jorhat, benefiting students predominantly from Kamrup and Jorhat. Sarma highlighted that this period would provide both financial and moral support to Assam's citizens.

The initiative also aims at enhancing the education sector, pledging to establish one university per district. With additional aid for microfinance borrowers and disaster-affected families, the programme emphasizes holistic developments, such as supporting self-help groups with new opportunities in food processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024