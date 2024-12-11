Assam's 12 Days of Development: Transforming Education and Empowering Families

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma initiated a 12-day state-wide effort, aiming to distribute grants, assistance, and scholarships to nearly 12 lakh families. This ambitious programme is set to significantly support various societal sections across the state.

The launch day witnessed the distribution of scooters, cash prizes, and bicycles in Guwahati and Jorhat, benefiting students predominantly from Kamrup and Jorhat. Sarma highlighted that this period would provide both financial and moral support to Assam's citizens.

The initiative also aims at enhancing the education sector, pledging to establish one university per district. With additional aid for microfinance borrowers and disaster-affected families, the programme emphasizes holistic developments, such as supporting self-help groups with new opportunities in food processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)