MIT Under Fire: The Suspension of Pro-Palestinian Activist Prahlad Iyengar

Prahlad Iyengar, a PhD student and National Science Foundation fellow at MIT, has been suspended until 2026 due to his pro-Palestinian activism. This suspension is effectively an expulsion, and Iyengar is appealing the decision. The case has sparked debates over free speech and academic freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:36 IST
In a contentious move, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has suspended PhD student Prahlad Iyengar until January 2026. Iyengar, an Indian-origin student and National Science Foundation fellow, faces a severe disruption in his academic journey following his activism in support of the Palestinian cause.

Iyengar's suspension, described as an effective expulsion, stems from speech-related activities, including an article he authored for the student magazine 'Written Revolution.' The decision has sparked a heated debate on campus, with nearly 100 students rallying in support of Iyengar, fearing a blow to free speech.

Calls for MIT to reverse the suspension continue to grow, amid wider concerns about the crackdown on pro-Palestinian activism. Critics argue that the administration's decision underscores a chilling effect on freedom of expression. The outcome of Iyengar's appeal to the MIT Chancellor remains awaited, as pressure mounts for a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

