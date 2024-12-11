Tensions Escalate: West Bengal's Education Minister vs. Governor
West Bengal's Education Minister Bratya Basu has been accused of creating tensions between Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Basu criticized Bose for arbitrarily approving vice-chancellor appointments, ignoring constitutional conventions, and treating the Raj Bhavan like a post office. The ongoing dispute is impacting university operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 23:23 IST
- Country:
- India
In a developing rift within West Bengal's political echelons, Education Minister Bratya Basu stands accused of fueling discord between Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, according to a source from Raj Bhavan.
Earlier today, Basu criticized Bose for unilaterally approving vice-chancellor appointments, alleging misuse of Raj Bhavan's authority as a mere 'post box' in administrative matters.
Amidst these mounting tensions, Basu tabled the Bhawanipur Global University Bill, 2024, in the state assembly, condemning the governor's decisions, which reportedly flout a Supreme Court directive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Centre did not consult with us on Waqf Bill, claims West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in assembly.
Waqf Bill anti-federal and anti-secular, targeted towards a particular section, alleges West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in assembly.
Rights of Muslims will be snatched by Waqf Bill, claims West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in assembly.
Mamata Banerjee Addresses India-Bangladesh Tensions with Caution
Mamata Banerjee Refrains from Commenting on Bangladesh Crisis