Tensions Escalate: West Bengal's Education Minister vs. Governor

West Bengal's Education Minister Bratya Basu has been accused of creating tensions between Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Basu criticized Bose for arbitrarily approving vice-chancellor appointments, ignoring constitutional conventions, and treating the Raj Bhavan like a post office. The ongoing dispute is impacting university operations.

Updated: 11-12-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 23:23 IST
Tensions Escalate: West Bengal's Education Minister vs. Governor
In a developing rift within West Bengal's political echelons, Education Minister Bratya Basu stands accused of fueling discord between Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, according to a source from Raj Bhavan.

Earlier today, Basu criticized Bose for unilaterally approving vice-chancellor appointments, alleging misuse of Raj Bhavan's authority as a mere 'post box' in administrative matters.

Amidst these mounting tensions, Basu tabled the Bhawanipur Global University Bill, 2024, in the state assembly, condemning the governor's decisions, which reportedly flout a Supreme Court directive.

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

