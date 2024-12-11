Tensions Escalate: West Bengal's Education Minister vs. Governor

In a developing rift within West Bengal's political echelons, Education Minister Bratya Basu stands accused of fueling discord between Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, according to a source from Raj Bhavan.

Earlier today, Basu criticized Bose for unilaterally approving vice-chancellor appointments, alleging misuse of Raj Bhavan's authority as a mere 'post box' in administrative matters.

Amidst these mounting tensions, Basu tabled the Bhawanipur Global University Bill, 2024, in the state assembly, condemning the governor's decisions, which reportedly flout a Supreme Court directive.

