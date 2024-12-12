Left Menu

Smart India Hackathon: Bridging Innovation and Industry

The Lieutenant Governor praised India's Smart India Hackathon, emphasizing its role in bridging academia and industry. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India's innovation landscape is thriving. The focus is on sustainable development and Industry 4.0 technologies. Educational institutions must foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem to drive economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During his keynote address, the Lieutenant Governor applauded the initiative by the Government of India to boost innovation and collaboration through events like the Smart India Hackathon.

The event serves as a vital link between educational institutions and industries, offering a platform for participants to tackle real-world problems.

Highlighting the innovation boom over the past decade under Prime Minister Modi, the Lieutenant Governor urged youth to focus on creating practical, sustainable solutions and underscored the pivotal role of educational institutions in fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

