Harnessing Sunshine: India's Pivotal Role in Africa's Solar Revolution

The International Solar Alliance (ISA), co-founded by India, is spearheading solar projects across Africa, urging Indian businesses to capitalize on India's groundwork. As Africa's energy demand grows, decentralized solar systems offer promise. India's role and collaboration with the ISA present a transformative opportunity for Africa's renewable energy landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The International Solar Alliance (ISA), co-founded by India, is making significant inroads into Africa's solar energy sector, with 30 projects in progress or planned. Barakat Ahmed, Regional Programs Head for Africa at the ISA, emphasized the crucial role Indian businesses can play in expanding solar access across the continent.

With solar initiatives spanning schools, health centers, government buildings, and agricultural sectors, India's established expertise and historic ties position it ideally to lead Africa's clean energy transition. According to Ahmed, Indian firms are increasingly seeing opportunities, yet more proactive engagement is needed, especially as ISA works to de-risk investments.

Africa, grappling with energy challenges, remains the world's most underserved region in electricity access. Decentralized solar solutions like home kits are vital for bridging this gap. ISA's ongoing dialogue with several African nations aims to facilitate investment and policy development, enhancing solar adoption and advancing continental infrastructure goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

