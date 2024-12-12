CAG Highlights Fee Exploitation and Supply Delays in Karnataka

The Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) has accused private schools in Karnataka of overcharging students by Rs 345.80 crore during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21, as per its recent report presented in the Legislative Assembly.

The report condemned the government's failure to regulate fees and monitor private unaided educational institutions' collections, resulting in court order violations. Moreover, it criticized the absence of a regulatory framework for online schools, which it claims exacerbates inequity.

In a separate health-related report, the CAG noted significant delays in the supply of COVID-19 drugs and equipment, with drugs worth Rs 17.79 crore undelivered as of March 2022 and delays for items valued at Rs 415 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)