Bihar Exam Chaos: Allegations, Protests, and a Tragic Death
The Bihar Public Service Commission's preliminary examination faced chaos amid allegations of a leaked question paper. Protesters claimed leaks on social media, while officials denied them, asserting a fair examination. A superintendent died of a cardiac arrest amidst the turmoil, prompting an official inquiry.
- Country:
- India
Chaos erupted during the Bihar Public Service Commission's preliminary examination amid allegations of a question paper leak, leading to protests at an examination center in Patna. Aspirants claimed that the paper was leaked on social media before the exam began.
The situation turned tragic when Ram Iqbal Singh, an additional examination superintendent, suffered a cardiac arrest and unfortunately passed away. BPSC officials refuted the leak claims, stating that the examination was conducted fairly across 911 centers.
The Patna administration, led by District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, is investigating the allegations, and law enforcement is reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved in the incident. Efforts are underway to address the chaos and ensure a thorough examination of the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
