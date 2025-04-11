Tragedy Strikes: Helicopter Plunges into Hudson River, Claims Six Lives

A sightseeing helicopter in New York City tragically crashed into the Hudson River on Thursday, resulting in the death of the pilot and a family of five Spanish tourists. This devastating incident marks the latest in a series of U.S. aviation disasters.

The helicopter, identified as a Bell 206, departed from a downtown heliport and crashed less than 18 minutes into the flight. Witnesses reported seeing parts of the helicopter detaching midair before it plunged into the river. The wreckage was quickly attended to by emergency response teams, who successfully recovered the aircraft and the victims.

The crash has renewed concerns over aviation safety, especially in busy cities like New York. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause, with initial reports suggesting a catastrophic mechanical failure. The National Transportation Safety Board has been tasked with uncovering further details of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)