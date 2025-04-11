Tragedy at Jet Set: Dominican Republic Nightclub Roof Collapse Claims 221 Lives

The roof collapse at Santo Domingo's Jet Set nightclub during a concert by merengue singer Rubby Perez has resulted in the tragic loss of 221 lives, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Authorities are still investigating the ultimate cause of the disaster, and have yet to determine the exact number of attendees at the ill-fated event. Among the victims were the singer Perez himself, along with a number of politicians, athletes, and other prominent figures.

In a heartfelt statement, presidential spokesperson Homero Figueroa announced that initial search and rescue operations have concluded, paving the way for investigative efforts to understand the tragedy's root cause. Meanwhile, emergency teams rescued around 200 survivors. The nation mourns notable figures including Ruben Perez and former MLB athletes Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco.

(With inputs from agencies.)