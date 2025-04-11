Tragedy at Jet Set: Dominican Republic Nightclub Roof Collapse Claims 221 Lives
A devastating roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, resulted in 221 fatalities during a concert by merengue artist Rubby Perez. Authorities are investigating the cause, while families mourn and experts plan to examine the tragedy. Notable victims include artist Rubby Perez and two former MLB players.
The roof collapse at Santo Domingo's Jet Set nightclub during a concert by merengue singer Rubby Perez has resulted in the tragic loss of 221 lives, authorities confirmed Thursday.
Authorities are still investigating the ultimate cause of the disaster, and have yet to determine the exact number of attendees at the ill-fated event. Among the victims were the singer Perez himself, along with a number of politicians, athletes, and other prominent figures.
In a heartfelt statement, presidential spokesperson Homero Figueroa announced that initial search and rescue operations have concluded, paving the way for investigative efforts to understand the tragedy's root cause. Meanwhile, emergency teams rescued around 200 survivors. The nation mourns notable figures including Ruben Perez and former MLB athletes Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco.
