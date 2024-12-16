Tension Flares Over Alleged Exam Malpractices: Police Lathi-Charge JSSC Protestors
Protest erupted near Jharkhand Staff Service Commission office over alleged malpractices in a recruitment exam, leading to police lathi-charge on candidates. Student leader Detained. Amid protests, document verification proceeded for shortlisted candidates. Political leaders express concern, with calls for CID or CBI probe into examination conduct.
In a dramatic turn of events, police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse a gathering of students protesting alleged malpractices in a September recruitment examination near the Jharkhand Staff Service Commission (JSSC) office on Monday.
The protest, led by Jharkhand State Students' Union (JSSU) leader Devendra Nath Mahto, resulted in his detention amid claims of a peaceful assembly by demonstrators. Prohibitory orders were enforced within a 500-metre radius around the commission's office, while the protest reportedly took place a kilometre away.
Despite the unrest, JSSC Secretary Sudhir Gupta confirmed that document verification for 430 out of 440 scheduled candidates successfully occurred. Political leaders criticized the use of force and called for thorough investigations into the allegations, expressing the government's commitment to student welfare and employment opportunities.
