Delhi Schools on High Alert: Frequent Bomb Threats Disrupt Daily Life

Several schools in Delhi have been targeted with bomb threats this week, raising security concerns. Authorities have ramped up safety measures across educational institutions following the fifth such incident in nine days. Efforts are underway to identify the source of these threats, while schools adapt to hybrid teaching modes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Schools in Delhi are on high alert after receiving a barrage of bomb threats this week. This marks the fifth such incident within nine days, leading to increased security measures and disrupted daily functions. Authorities are investigating to trace the origins of these alarming threats.

On Monday, approximately 20 schools, including DPS RK Puram, were targeted with threatening emails. These emails continue to create a tense atmosphere, prompting a combined response from the Delhi Fire Service, local police, bomb detection teams, and dog squads. However, no explosive devices have been found so far.

In response to these threats and ongoing anti-pollution measures, schools in Delhi-NCR have shifted to a hybrid model for students in grades 6-9 and 11. Meanwhile, Grades 10 and 12 continue with in-person classes. The Delhi Police Special Cell has launched an investigation by registering an FIR to identify the culprits behind these emails.

(With inputs from agencies.)

