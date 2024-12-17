Odisha's Push for Santali Language Education

In a significant move, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed plans to integrate Santali language instruction from primary school up to university level. This announcement was made during the seventh annual conference of the Odisha unit of the All-India Santali Writers' Association.

The initiative is intended to serve as a homage to Pandit Raghunath Murmu, the visionary behind the Ol-Chiki script, first introduced in 1925. Majhi acknowledged the efforts of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee in officially recognizing Santali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The chief minister urged Santali writers to actively work towards promoting their language, culture, and traditions, suggesting translating literary works into other languages. He also honored the association's founder Kandra Murmu and past president Rupchand Hansda during the event where a literary magazine was unveiled.

(With inputs from agencies.)