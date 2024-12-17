Controversy Over Himachal's Guest Teacher Recruitment Policy

The Himachal Pradesh government's move to recruit guest teachers temporarily has sparked controversy and protests among unemployed youth, who demand the policy's withdrawal. State Education Minister Rohit Thakur clarified that the measure is meant to address regular teacher absences without affecting ongoing recruitment efforts.

Speaking to the media, Thakur emphasized that the initiative ensures students' education remains uninterrupted, with guest teachers filling in for a maximum of ten days each month. Meanwhile, the government is actively working to hire 15,000 personnel, including over 3,000 teachers already appointed.

However, the opposition BJP has criticized the policy, arguing it undermines educated youth by providing only temporary roles. BJP leaders called for an immediate reversal of the policy, describing it as detrimental to both youth and the education system. The government defended its strategy as a necessary stopgap measure, raising questions on past recruitment inaction by the opposition.

