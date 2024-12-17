Left Menu

Controversy Over Himachal's Guest Teacher Recruitment Policy

Himachal Pradesh's Education Minister, Rohit Thakur, defended the state's temporary guest teacher policy amidst public protests, asserting it won't affect regular recruitment. The policy addresses teacher absences and aims to prevent educational disruption. Opposition BJP criticized the approach, urging immediate withdrawal and challenging its impact on youth's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government's move to recruit guest teachers temporarily has sparked controversy and protests among unemployed youth, who demand the policy's withdrawal. State Education Minister Rohit Thakur clarified that the measure is meant to address regular teacher absences without affecting ongoing recruitment efforts.

Speaking to the media, Thakur emphasized that the initiative ensures students' education remains uninterrupted, with guest teachers filling in for a maximum of ten days each month. Meanwhile, the government is actively working to hire 15,000 personnel, including over 3,000 teachers already appointed.

However, the opposition BJP has criticized the policy, arguing it undermines educated youth by providing only temporary roles. BJP leaders called for an immediate reversal of the policy, describing it as detrimental to both youth and the education system. The government defended its strategy as a necessary stopgap measure, raising questions on past recruitment inaction by the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

