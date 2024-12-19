Left Menu

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil's Senate has passed a bill banning the use of cellphones in schools. The legislation, aimed at improving children's learning and mental health, applies to both private and public schools. It includes exceptions for authorized educational use. The bill now awaits President Lula's signature.

Brasilia | Updated: 19-12-2024 05:43 IST
Brazil's Senate has passed a landmark bill this Wednesday, mandating a nationwide ban on cellphones in schools. The legislation awaits final approval from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is expected to sign it into law shortly.

The new regulation prohibits cellphone use in both classrooms and during school recesses, extending across private and public educational institutions. However, exceptions allow for cellphone use if studies specifically require it, provided teachers give authorization. The bill's sponsor, Senator Alessandro Vieira, stressed the negative impact of excessive cellphone use, which he noted affects mental health by increasing anxiety among children and adolescents.

Following an earlier approval by the lower chamber of Congress, the Senate sanctioned the bill without alterations. The Lula administration has shown support for this legislation, and similar stricter measures have already been adopted in Sao Paulo state. This local decree also applies to extracurricular activities, as part of a broader effort to limit cellphone influence on students.

