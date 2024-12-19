Court Steps in to Aid Expelled Students Over Lunchbox Controversy

The Allahabad High Court has intervened on behalf of three minor children expelled for allegedly bringing non-vegetarian food to school, urging swift action by local authorities.

In response to a petition by Sabra and others, Justices Siddharth and SC Sharma instructed the district magistrate of Amroha to arrange alternative schooling for the children within two weeks, ensuring enrollment at a CBSE-affiliated school.

The court emphasized the impact on the children's right to education, and scheduled a follow-up hearing for January 6, 2025, mandating the magistrate's presence if compliance is not confirmed.

