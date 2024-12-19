Court Steps in to Aid Expelled Students Over Lunchbox Controversy
The Allahabad High Court intervened to support three minor children expelled from their school for bringing non-vegetarian food. The court directed the district magistrate of Amroha to enroll them in a different CBSE school within two weeks, emphasizing the protection of their right to education.
The Allahabad High Court has intervened on behalf of three minor children expelled for allegedly bringing non-vegetarian food to school, urging swift action by local authorities.
In response to a petition by Sabra and others, Justices Siddharth and SC Sharma instructed the district magistrate of Amroha to arrange alternative schooling for the children within two weeks, ensuring enrollment at a CBSE-affiliated school.
The court emphasized the impact on the children's right to education, and scheduled a follow-up hearing for January 6, 2025, mandating the magistrate's presence if compliance is not confirmed.
