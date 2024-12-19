Empowering Leaders: ISB's Innovative Product Management Programme

The ISB Executive Education's Product Management programme, in partnership with Emeritus, is poised to reshape the leadership landscape across industries by equipping leaders with crucial skills in AI and product management. Aimed at early to senior leaders, this programme responds to the amplified demand for skilled product managers as businesses aggressively shift towards digital innovation. According to the World Economic Forum, product manager roles are soaring, with job postings expected to see a 20% annual increase through 2025.

The comprehensive online course runs over 16 weeks and targets mid-career professionals, aspiring product managers, business heads, and entrepreneurs. Participants will delve into a diverse curriculum, mastering ideation, market-fit development, strategic pricing, and leveraging AI technologies. The programme features live masterclasses and case studies from industry leaders such as Flipkart and Swiggy, catering to both strategic and technical product management facets.

Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President of Emeritus, describes the programme as bridging the gap between innovation and customer needs, empowering professionals to navigate market complexities and enhance decision-making. Set to commence on December 30, 2024, the course positions its graduates to lead with vision and keep a competitive edge in today's fast-paced business environment.

