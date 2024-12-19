Chaos at School Function: Bee Attack Leaves Dozens Injured

A chaotic scene unfolded at a government-run high school in Kendrapara district when nearly 30 students and several teachers were attacked by a swarm of bees.

The incident occurred during the school's annual function held in Derabish block, causing the event to be suspended.

The bees had constructed a hive in a tree on the school premises, which was disturbed by a troop of monkeys, triggering the attack. Those injured were promptly admitted to the local community health centre and are reported to be in stable condition, according to police inspector Kishore Tarai.

(With inputs from agencies.)