Jai Minesh Adivasi University: Bridging Education and Tribal Culture

In a groundbreaking initiative, Jai Minesh Adivasi University in Kota has emerged as the world's first private tribal university, a year after its inception in 2023.

Co-founded by R D Meena and Laxman Meena, the university aims to foster extensive research on tribal issues and culture, positioning itself as a global leader in this niche sector. The university occupies a sprawling 30-acre space in the Ranpur industrial area.

The state government's support, combined with contributions from the local community and political leaders, has been instrumental in the university's development. Jai Minesh Adivasi University offers a remarkable 50% reservation for tribal students and provides free coaching for civil service exams, promising a broad spectrum of education and an inclusive cultural milieu.

