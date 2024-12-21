Left Menu

Jai Minesh Adivasi University: Bridging Education and Tribal Culture

Jai Minesh Adivasi University, inaugurated in 2023 in Kota, stands as the world's first private tribal university. Founded by R D Meena and Laxman Meena, it aims to become a global hub for tribal studies, focusing on research and policy for the advancement of tribal communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 21-12-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 15:01 IST
Jai Minesh Adivasi University: Bridging Education and Tribal Culture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking initiative, Jai Minesh Adivasi University in Kota has emerged as the world's first private tribal university, a year after its inception in 2023.

Co-founded by R D Meena and Laxman Meena, the university aims to foster extensive research on tribal issues and culture, positioning itself as a global leader in this niche sector. The university occupies a sprawling 30-acre space in the Ranpur industrial area.

The state government's support, combined with contributions from the local community and political leaders, has been instrumental in the university's development. Jai Minesh Adivasi University offers a remarkable 50% reservation for tribal students and provides free coaching for civil service exams, promising a broad spectrum of education and an inclusive cultural milieu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024