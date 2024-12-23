Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Upholds No-Detention Policy Amidst Central Scrapping

Tamil Nadu's School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi confirmed the state will continue its 'no-detention policy' up to class 8. This decision stands despite the central government's move to allow failing students in classes 5 and 8, highlighting differences with the National Education Policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's steadfast adherence to the 'no-detention policy' up to class 8 stands in stark contrast to the central government's recent decision to allow detention in classes 5 and 8. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced this on Monday, emphasizing the state's commitment to ensuring a hassle-free education for children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

The central government has eliminated the 'no-detention policy' for classes 5 and 8, enabling detention of students who do not pass their year-end exams. This policy shift has generated concern among education advocates, particularly regarding its potential impact on students from impoverished families.

Minister Poyyamozhi clarified that Tamil Nadu's education system does not adhere to the National Education Policy, and the central decision will not affect the state's schools, except for those under the central government's jurisdiction. He assured that there would be no alterations to the current no-detention policy in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

