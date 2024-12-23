Tamil Nadu Upholds No-Detention Policy Amidst Central Scrapping

Tamil Nadu's steadfast adherence to the 'no-detention policy' up to class 8 stands in stark contrast to the central government's recent decision to allow detention in classes 5 and 8. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced this on Monday, emphasizing the state's commitment to ensuring a hassle-free education for children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

The central government has eliminated the 'no-detention policy' for classes 5 and 8, enabling detention of students who do not pass their year-end exams. This policy shift has generated concern among education advocates, particularly regarding its potential impact on students from impoverished families.

Minister Poyyamozhi clarified that Tamil Nadu's education system does not adhere to the National Education Policy, and the central decision will not affect the state's schools, except for those under the central government's jurisdiction. He assured that there would be no alterations to the current no-detention policy in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)