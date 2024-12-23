Tamil Nadu Upholds No-Detention Policy Amidst Central Scrapping
Tamil Nadu's School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi confirmed the state will continue its 'no-detention policy' up to class 8. This decision stands despite the central government's move to allow failing students in classes 5 and 8, highlighting differences with the National Education Policy.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu's steadfast adherence to the 'no-detention policy' up to class 8 stands in stark contrast to the central government's recent decision to allow detention in classes 5 and 8. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced this on Monday, emphasizing the state's commitment to ensuring a hassle-free education for children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
The central government has eliminated the 'no-detention policy' for classes 5 and 8, enabling detention of students who do not pass their year-end exams. This policy shift has generated concern among education advocates, particularly regarding its potential impact on students from impoverished families.
Minister Poyyamozhi clarified that Tamil Nadu's education system does not adhere to the National Education Policy, and the central decision will not affect the state's schools, except for those under the central government's jurisdiction. He assured that there would be no alterations to the current no-detention policy in Tamil Nadu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
All CUET-UG exams to have uniform duration of 60 minutes, optional questions to be done away with: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.
Bengal's Brightest Shine in National Exams
NTA's New Era: High-Stakes Exams to Modernize in 2025
NCERT textbooks for some classes to cost less from next year: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
NCERT Cuts Textbook Prices by 20% for Senior Classes