Chhattisgarh govt to develop medicity in Nava Raipur

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to develop a 5,000-bed medicity in 200 acres of land at Nava Raipur, a government official said on Tuesday.

The project aims to develop medical tourism and give it international recognition, he added.

Several multi-specialty hospitals, medical colleges, hostels, diagnostic centres, hotels and boarding facilities will be developed under the medicity project which will benefit the people of Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states.

The land has been earmarked in sector-37 of Nava Raipur, the official said, adding that the project would come up in collaboration with the private sector.

The Nava Raipur Development Authority recently held a preliminary meeting with the Central undertaking Infratech Services to set up medicity, the official said.

The project is proposed to be linked with the Medicity Scheme of the Union Government, he added.

The Medicity Project is a government initiative that provides access to information and services from government departments electronically.

