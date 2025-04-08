Left Menu

Karnataka Politics Heat Up: Minister Urges BJP to Confront Central Government on Price Hikes

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar criticize BJP's 'Jan Akrosh Yatra' for targeting state price hikes, urging them instead to address central government policies. With the BJP focusing on state issues, tensions rise amid accusations of corruption and economic exploitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:15 IST
Karnataka Politics Heat Up: Minister Urges BJP to Confront Central Government on Price Hikes
Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Tuesday sharply critiqued the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jan Akrosh Yatra,' aimed at highlighting state-level price hikes, instead urging the party to confront the central government over soaring costs. Speaking to the media, Reddy lambasted the BJP's Mysuru rally as misdirected. He highlighted the recent central government decision to increase gas, diesel, and petrol prices as a more pressing issue, stating, "If they had morality, let them fight against the Central Government," emphasizing the massive Rs 36 Lakh Crores collected as cess over 11 years.

Echoing this sentiment, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar challenged BJP members to protest against their own party's policies at the national level. In a video released by his office, Shivakumar urged sincerity in addressing price hikes, while extending a somewhat ironic congratulation to the BJP for their protest, underscoring the contradiction in their state-centric focus when their national leadership perpetuates similar increases.

Amid these political skirmishes, the Karnataka BJP continued with its 'Jan Akrosh Yatra,' focusing on state government policies. On April 3, BJP leader R Ashoka criticized the Congress-led state government, alleging corruption and misguided tax policies, and broadened his attack to include the increased costs of liquor, suggesting the government exploits these to burden the public financially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

