NSDC: Empowering India's Future Workforce Through Skill Development

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) was celebrated as one of the Best Brands of 2024 for its impactful contributions to India's skill ecosystem. NSDC's initiatives have empowered millions, forged global partnerships, and utilized innovative technologies in skill acquisition, making it a leader in workforce development.

Updated: 26-12-2024 15:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mumbai, 26th December 2024: The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has been recognized as one of the Best Brands of 2024 at an esteemed event in Mumbai. Celebrating its influential role in India's skill ecosystem, the award underscores NSDC's commitment to workforce empowerment.

The ceremony, part of the 7th edition of the ET NOW annual awards, highlighted NSDC's progressive initiatives and robust social media presence. The corporation's innovative marketing strategies have not only garnered industry admiration but inspired global brands and media houses.

CEO Ved Mani Tiwari emphasized that this accolade signifies the dedication of the entire NSDC team. With 40.19 million candidates trained and strong global partnerships, NSDC continues to lead in skill development, driving India's workforce toward success in the global economy.

