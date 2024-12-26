Controversy Erupts Over Bhagavad Gita Courses at Delhi University

Delhi University has found itself at the center of a debate following a proposal to introduce four value-addition courses that focus on the Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita. Faculty members have raised concerns about the potential impact on students' broad learning experiences.

The Value Addition Committee has advanced these courses, which include 'Gita for Holistic Life' and 'Gita: Navigating Life Challenges', to the Academic Council for approval. Critics, like Maya John from Jesus and Mary College, argue that the decision could foster insular thinking by promoting a singular religious perspective.

Beyond the Gita courses, DU faces challenges with its broader academic structure, particularly the oscillations in its Four-Year Undergraduate Program and postgraduate courses. Faculty shortages and infrastructure issues compound the difficulty in effective curriculum delivery, raising broader questions about the university's planning processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)