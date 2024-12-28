Tragic Drowning: Pune School Principal's Picnic Turns Fatal
Dharmendra Deshmukh, the principal of Mahatma Jyotirao High School, tragically drowned while swimming during a picnic at Kashid beach in Maharashtra. Despite efforts by teachers and a beach rescue team to save him, he was later declared dead at Alibag civil hospital.
A heart-wrenching incident unfolded at Kashid beach in Maharashtra's Raigad district as Dharmendra Deshmukh, principal of Pune's Mahatma Jyotirao High School, lost his life.
The tragedy struck on Friday afternoon during a school picnic where Deshmukh, along with fellow teachers, was swimming in the sea. Despite swift intervention by the accompanying teachers and the beach rescue team, efforts to save Deshmukh proved futile.
He was initially rushed to Borli's primary health centre and then transferred to Alibag civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Authorities have registered an accidental death case, and investigations are ongoing, according to an official from the Murud police station.
