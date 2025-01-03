Innovative Breakthroughs Shine at Fifth Grand Challenge

The recently concluded 5th Edition of the Grand Challenge, hosted by Campus Fund and Amazon Web Services in association with 360One, highlighted the exceptional talent of young entrepreneurs across India. This renowned event marks a continued effort to support budding innovators and their emerging technologies.

NCF Energy was awarded 'Student Startup of the Year' for their transformative thermal energy technology utilizing Nano Carbon Florets, which significantly improves solar-to-thermal energy conversion. This technology holds the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions. Innovative solutions by runners-up Poccet Labs, with their point-of-care testing device, and Kuberns' zero-configuration cloud platform, also garnered much attention.

The Grand Challenge saw over 1,000 entries, with 51 startups earning mentorship from industry leaders. Despite tough competition, the final selection comprised a diverse array of ten startups showcasing innovation across various fields, underscoring the program's pivotal role in nurturing talent and advancing India's entrepreneurial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)