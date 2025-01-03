Left Menu

Innovative Breakthroughs Shine at Fifth Grand Challenge

The 5th Edition of the Grand Challenge, organized by Campus Fund and AWS, showcased unique student innovations in entrepreneurship. NCF Energy won 'Student Startup of the Year' for their groundbreaking thermal energy technology, while runners-up Poccet Labs and Kuberns presented other significant solutions. The event has made a substantial impact on fostering early-stage startups.

Updated: 03-01-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 14:31 IST
The recently concluded 5th Edition of the Grand Challenge, hosted by Campus Fund and Amazon Web Services in association with 360One, highlighted the exceptional talent of young entrepreneurs across India. This renowned event marks a continued effort to support budding innovators and their emerging technologies.

NCF Energy was awarded 'Student Startup of the Year' for their transformative thermal energy technology utilizing Nano Carbon Florets, which significantly improves solar-to-thermal energy conversion. This technology holds the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions. Innovative solutions by runners-up Poccet Labs, with their point-of-care testing device, and Kuberns' zero-configuration cloud platform, also garnered much attention.

The Grand Challenge saw over 1,000 entries, with 51 startups earning mentorship from industry leaders. Despite tough competition, the final selection comprised a diverse array of ten startups showcasing innovation across various fields, underscoring the program's pivotal role in nurturing talent and advancing India's entrepreneurial landscape.

