Empowering Through Braille: RBI's Financial Literacy Drive

In an effort to boost financial literacy, the RBI's Bhubaneswar branch launched a unique program tailored for visually challenged individuals. Held during International Braille Day, the program offered customized Braille booklets to 180 attendees, including students and professionals, aiming to enhance their understanding of financial concepts.

The participants benefited from comprehensive sessions on financial planning, savings, and investment strategies, with a special focus on provisions designed to support those with visual impairments. The initiative was interactive, with many attendees actively engaging in discussions and offering valuable feedback for future programs.

RBI officials also took the opportunity to educate the participants about common financial frauds and the importance of safeguarding personal financial information. Furthermore, they explained the bank's grievance redressal mechanisms, empowering participants to effectively address and resolve any banking issues they might encounter.

