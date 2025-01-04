Jharkhand Freezes Out: Schools Shut Amid Cold Wave

The Jharkhand government announced the closure of schools for students from kindergarten to class 8, from January 7 to 13, as the state grapples with a severe cold wave.

According to a notification by the School Education and Literacy Department, the suspension applies to all school categories including government, aided, minority, and private institutions, citing the ongoing cold weather conditions.

Jharkhand is experiencing harsh cold, with temperatures plummeting below 6 degrees Celsius in certain regions, such as Khunti where a low of 5.3 degrees Celsius was recorded. Despite the cold, classes for students in grades 9 to 12 will proceed without disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)