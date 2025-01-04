Left Menu

Jharkhand Freezes Out: Schools Shut Amid Cold Wave

The Jharkhand government has closed schools for students from kindergarten to class 8 between January 7 and 13 due to a cold wave. This suspension affects all types of schools in the state, where temperatures have dropped below 6 degrees Celsius. Classes 9 to 12 will continue as usual.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government announced the closure of schools for students from kindergarten to class 8, from January 7 to 13, as the state grapples with a severe cold wave.

According to a notification by the School Education and Literacy Department, the suspension applies to all school categories including government, aided, minority, and private institutions, citing the ongoing cold weather conditions.

Jharkhand is experiencing harsh cold, with temperatures plummeting below 6 degrees Celsius in certain regions, such as Khunti where a low of 5.3 degrees Celsius was recorded. Despite the cold, classes for students in grades 9 to 12 will proceed without disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

